Eleanore Ringdahl
Wiota, WI formerly of Worcester, MA - Eleanore Manning Sands Ringdahl, age 82 of Wiota, WI went home to be with the Lord Saturday, October 19, 2019 at her home in Wiota. Eleanore was born February 12, 1937 in East Brookfield Massachusetts to Emery and Hazel (Conley) Manning. After graduation from Woodstock Academy, Woodstock, CT, Eleanore began her studies as a nurse at Philips Beth Israel School of Nursing in Boston, MA where she graduated as a registered nurse. On August 30, 1958, Eleanore was united in marriage to Wesley Paul Ringdahl in Woodstock, CT.
Following her marriage, Eleanore began working as a registered nurse, supportive wife, and a loving mother. Due to her husband's job, the Ringdahl family lived all along the east coast including Worcester, MA., Millinocket, ME, Phillipston, MA., and Cheshire, CT. After a calling from God, the Ringdahl family decided to move to Downer Grove, IL where they began their mission at Fairview Ministries INC. Eleanore continued her ministry work there for 19 years. In 2001, Eleanore and her husband Wes retired to Wiota, WI where they have enjoyed their hobby farm.
Eleanore is survived by her husband, Wesley, at home, two daughters: Sharon Elizabeth Mulligan of Saco, ME and Bonnie Paula Ringdahl at home; one son: Dwight (Teresa) Wesley Ringdahl of Temple, GA; and five grandchildren Jonathan (Karina) Dwight Ringdahl, Josiah (Trisha) David Ringdahl, Travis (Jennifer) Alt, Evan Michael Greene, and Emma Madison Greene. She also was blessed with five great children. Eleanore is also survived by her three brothers Howard (Nan) Sands, Bobby (Kathy) Sands and Emery Manning.
Eleanore was a member of Gratiot Evangelical Free Church in Gratiot. She enjoyed knitting with friends, spinning wool from her cherished lamas and sheep, quilting and cooking for her family. Her passion though was to serve the Lord.
Per Eleanore's wishes, private services were held. The Erickson Funeral Home in Darlington is serving the family. Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.ericksonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Oct. 30, 2019