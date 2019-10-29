Home

Eleen Floyd


1945 - 2019
Eleen Diane Floyd, 74

Bend, OR - Eleen Diane Floyd of Bend, Oregon passed away on October 9th, 2019, one week after she turned 74. She is survived by her husband of 53 years, Dave James Floyd, her son David Paul Floyd (52), her grandson, Tyler Evan Floyd (17) and her two brothers David Cambridge and William Cambridge.

She was born in Clinton, Massachusetts on October 2nd, 1945 to Charlotte and Lloyd Cambridge.

She enjoyed live theater and music, movies, crossword puzzles, PBS and following Nascar with her husband. They enjoyed trips to Talladega, Daytona and Homestead FL to see the races live. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother and always remembered her friends and family with special treats and thoughtful gifts.

A Celebration of Life will be held on November 9th at 2:30 PM at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Central Oregon. Cards and flowers can be sent to 61343 Woodbury Lane Bend, Oregon 97702.

https://www.bairdmortuaries.com/obituary/Eleen-Diane-Floyd/Bend-Oregon/1860953
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 29 to Nov. 3, 2019
