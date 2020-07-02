Elena VentrescaROCHESTER, NY - Elena passed away at Highland Hospital on June 25, 2020 at age 82. She is survived by her children, Carla (Henry Beckett), Lynn (Steve) Rienzi, John (Cara McCormack), and five grandchildren. Elena was born on September 24, 1937 in Worcester, Massachusetts to Crocefissa (Lostracco) and Croce Ventresca. Elena was the youngest of four and is predeceased by Katie (Gartsu) and Louie and survived by Emma. Donations in Elena's memory can be made to the Polycystic Kidney Disease (PKD) Foundation.Full obituary at