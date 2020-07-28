Eli "Chip" McGillWorcester - Eli M. "Chip" McGill, 42, of Worcester, passed away on Sunday, July 26, 2020, after being stricken ill at work.Chip is survived by his parents, Mark and Linda (Armenti) McGill; his fiancé, Lisa Brooks; his four children, Eli Jr., Robert, Brandy Rose, and Mindy Mae; his two step children, C.J., and Crystal; two grandchildren, Jozlyn and Ava; aunts, uncles, and cousins.Chip grew up in Worcester and graduated from Burncoat Senior High School. He played Little League at Tris Speaker Little League and hit the first homerun on the newly refurbished Tris Speaker field, a feat remembered fondly.His affinity for the outdoors served him well at his job as a landscaper with Paul Banks Landscaping, where he worked for many years. He loved working outside, tinkering with cars, and was always willing to help in any way he could. He will be remembered as having a positive outlook on life and being a loving family man.Calling Hours will be on Friday, July 31, from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. A Prayer Service will be at 8:45 a.m. Saturday morning, in the funeral home, followed by a procession to Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.Social Distancing and the use of face masks that cover the nose and mouth will be part of the protocol at all services.