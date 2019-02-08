|
|
Elias Atamian, 100
Worcester - Elias Atamian, 100, of Worcester passed away at his home on February 7.
Elias was born in Uxbridge to Archie and Rose Atamian. He is survived by his two sons, Elias A. Atamian and his wife Jean-Marie, and Edward C. Atamian and his wife Susan; grandsons Ross, Kirk, William, and Elias John and his wife Rebecca; sister-in-law Virginia Atamian, and several nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by his wife Mary and his daughter Rosemary.
Eli was the president and founder of Atamian Motors, Inc, Worcester in 1961.
Eli enjoyed spending his Winters in Florida and Summers on Cape Cod. He had a love for the ocean, fishing, and was an avid boatsman. Every winter, he would captain his yacht "Rosemary" from Falmouth to Ft. Lauderdale.
Eli was most happy when sharing the company of his family and many friends. There was nothing he enjoyed more than spending holidays with family and his Thursday night poker games with close friends (which he would often win). He was also known for his 'legendary' roundtrip drives from Worcester to Florida. Eli was a World War II veteran, dedicated member of the Armenian Church Of Our Saviour, Uxbridge Rotary Club, and the Ancient & Honorable Artillery Company.
The family wishes to thank Reverend Father Aved Terzian, pastor of the Armenian Church of Our Saviour in Worcester for his love and support.
His funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on February 11 at the Armenian Church of Our Saviour, 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester. Calling hours at the church are 9:30 to 11 a.m. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery, Worcester.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Armenian Church of Our Saviour: 87 Salisbury Street, Worcester, MA 01609.
Arrangements are under the care of Athy Memorial Home 111 Lancaster Street, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 10, 2019