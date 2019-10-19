|
|
Elias Gatzogiannis, 88
Grafton - Elias E. "Louie" Gatzogiannis, 88, a longtime Grafton resident, passed away surrounded by his loving family on Friday, October 18, 2019.
Elias was born in Lia, Greece, the eldest of eight children, of Evangelos and Anastasia (Koukas) Gatzogiannis. Elias immigrated to the United States in Worcester at the age of 19. Five years later, he married the "love of his life" Gramany "GiGi" Mantopoulos. They were happily married for 64 years. Elias and Gramany settled first in Worcester, later building their family home in North Grafton where they raised their family and enjoyed many years of happiness.
Elias began his employed years as a baker for the Table Talk Pie company. He then realized his dream of owning his own business by founding Westside Pizza in Worcester, Athol House of Pizza in Athol, and finally the Grafton House of Pizza where he served the public and made many friends and longtime loyal customers.
He is survived by his large, devoted family and friends who loved him dearly, his wife Gigi, his four children, Marianne Bellemare and her husband Barry of Paragould, Arkansas, Stephanie Ganas and her husband Stavros of Shrewsbury, Anastasia Gatzogiannis of North Grafton and Thomas Gatzogiannis and his wife Denise of Shrewsbury; five grandchildren who lovingly called him "Papou", Spyridon Ganas and his wife Helen, Michael Ganas and his wife Melissa, Alexis Singh and her husband Daniel, John-Elias Gatzogiannis and his girlfriend Dominique, Andrew Gatzogiannis and his fiancée Haley; three great grandchildren, Lillian, Olivia and Dhylan Singh. Elias also leaves his five siblings, Demetrios "Jimmy" Gatzogiannis of Wells, Maine, Vasiliki "Bessie" Kyros and Ourania Stratis both of Worcester, Eleftheria Bouris of Natick and George Gatzogiannis of Orleans on Cape Cod, and two sisters who predeceased him. He also leaves many nieces, nephews and extended family members both here and in Greece.
Elias was a member of St. Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, the Society Lioton of the United States, the Epirotic Society, the Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts and the Singletary Rod and Gun Club. In Elias's life, nothing was more important than his family, they always came first. He was a delightful man who cherished being a United States citizen and loved saying "God Bless America". He found joy pursuing the American dream; building his businesses, raising his family, and finding peace hunting and fishing in the great American wilderness.
Friends and relatives are invited to visit with the family, Thursday, October 24th from 4:00 pm to 7:00 pm in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. His funeral will be held Friday, October 25th from the funeral home with a procession to St Spyridon Greek Orthodox Church, 102 Russell St where his service will be celebrated at 11:00 am. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery. The Reverend Chris Stamas will conduct his Trisagion service at 4 pm Thursday in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Gramany Gatzogiannis. Per his wishes, contributions will then be forwarded to the St. Panagia Church of Lia, Greece.
www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 19 to Oct. 23, 2019