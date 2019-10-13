|
|
Elin I. (Carlson) Anderson, 102
Dudley - Elin I. (Carlson) Anderson, 102, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019 at Lanessa Extended Care in Webster. Her husband of 52 years, Carl Erick Hemming Anderson died November 2, 1989.
She leaves a daughter, Susan E. Anderson and her husband Jerry Kessler of North Andover, a son, Erick H. Anderson and his wife Judy Fontaine of West Dudley, a granddaughter, Dawn Twombly of Salem, New Hampshire and a great grand-daughter, Amanda Twombly.
Elin was born November 15, 1916 a daughter of the late Gabriel E. and Carolina (Hendrickson) Carlson and lived in Dudley most of her life. She was also predeceased by a sister, Mildred Lawrence.
She was a member of the Dudley First Congregational Church and past deacon, the Ladies Benevolent Society and past president, the Dudley Grange, the Black Tavern Historical Society, a registrar for the Town of Dudley,
Citizen of the year in 2000, taught Tai-Chi classes and enjoyed oil and water color painting that were printed in books and journals and was also a published poet.
Elin worked for 11 years at Gentex Corporation in Dudley before retiring.
Calling hours will be Tuesday, October 15, 2019 from 5-7 PM at the ROBERT J. MILLER FUNERAL HOME and LAKE CHAPEL, 366 School St., Webster.
Funeral Services will be Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at 10 AM at the Dudley First Congregational Church, 135 Center Rd., Dudley, followed by burial at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton.
In lieu of flowers, Memorial contributions may be made to: Dudley First Congregational Church, 135 Center Rd., Dudley, MA. 01571 or to the Activities Fund at Lanessa Extended Care, 751 School St., Webster, MA. 01570.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019