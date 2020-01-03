|
E. Barbara Cosky
Justice of the Peace - Elinor Barbara (Olson) Cosky, formerly of Worcester, died December 26, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. She was 87.
Born in Webster, Barbara and her parents, the late Albert J. and Lucy B. Olson, moved to Worcester when she was 10 years old. A graduate of Commerce High School, Barbara's acumen for numbers was evident by her many years as a financial professional, both at General Automotive Supply Company as an Accounting Executive and later as the Financial Officer for Worcester Chamber of Commerce. She was honored as Worcester's Businesswoman of the Year before retiring in 1998.
Barbara was appointed by the Governor of Massachusetts as a Justice of the Peace. Serving for more than 20 years, she officiated numerous weddings throughout the state and at her home on Lake Avenue in Worcester.
In 2015, Barbara moved to Phoenix, Arizona to be closer to family. Prior to her move, she was a member of St. Anne's Church in Shrewsbury where she served as a Eucharistic Minister. She is survived by her son, Albert Cosky of Worcester; her daughter, Mary Lou Rogers and her husband James; grandchildren Allison Facista and her husband Salvatore, Patrick and Nicholas Rogers of Phoenix, AZ. A shining light in her life was also being a great grandmother to Madeleine, James, Henry, and Eliza Facista.
A memorial service celebrating Barbara's life and burial at Notre Dame Cemetery in Worcester will be announced at a future date. Donations in her name may be sent to Gibson Lane Hospice/Assisted Living, 8011 W Gibson Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85043.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 3 to Jan. 6, 2020