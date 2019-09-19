|
Elinor Kowalik, 99
Lancaster - Elinor S. (Hallinan) Kowalik, 99, formerly of Mayflower Drive in Lancaster, passed away peacefully on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at Apple Rehab-Hewitt Health Center in Shelton, CT. She is preceded in death by her beloved husband of 41 years, Chester S. Kowalik. She is survived by her son, Stephen C. Kowalik & his wife Cheryl of Ansonia, CT; two grandsons, David Kowalik & wife Danielle of Wallingford, CT; and Bryan Kowalik & wife Jill of West Hartford, CT. She leaves her great-grandchildren, Kaitlin, Braden, Zackery, Riley, and Lily, numerous nieces & nephews, notably Susan Coleman, Andrea Sargent, and John McMahon; and many dear friends. She is predeceased by her siblings, Mary McMahon, Teresa Horne, Marguerite, William, Henry, Bernard, Leo, and James Hallinan.
Elinor was born in Clinton to the late Patrick & Ellen (Connors) Hallinan. She was employed as a private housekeeper for the Neal family in Bolton before working on the sewing line for the Colonial Press in Clinton for nearly twenty-five years until retiring. Elinor was a woman of great faith and long-time member of St. John the Guardian of Our Lady Parish in Clinton. She took great pleasure in reading, rug braiding, and playing card games with the girls. Elinor's positive spirit always shined bright through her simple kindness and contagious smile. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, September 21, 2019 at 10:30AM in St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union St., Clinton, and burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Lancaster. A calling hour will be held prior to Mass on Saturday morning from 9 until 10AM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Elinor Kowalik to: St. John the Evangelist Church-Restoration Fund, c/o 149 Chestnut St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at
