Elinore Mae Wood, 91
BREWSTER - Elinore Mae Wood, 91 passed away May 7, 2020 just four months after her beloved husband of 72 years, Charles. They were inseparable. She was the daughter of Milton Goodale and Lorretta Haines. She is predeceased by her brother Milton and his wife Treva from CA. Elinore and Charles, formerly from Worcester, MA moved to Brewster, MA over forty years ago. Elinore leaves three children, William and his wife Pat from Worcester, MA, Stephen from Providence, RI, and Elizabeth and her husband Peter from Jonesport, ME. Together Elinore had four grandchildren and two great grandchildren. She earned an associates degree from SUNY and worked in Worcester, MA as a lab technologist at Memorial Hospital, the Worcester Foundation for Experimental Biology and Fairlawn Hospital. When she moved to Cape Cod, she started her own business, Elwood Laminating, and successfully ran that for many years. In Worcester, she was active in her children's school, was involved in Memorial Hospital's annual theatrical, "High Fever Frolics" as well as her husband's social interests. She learned braille and transcribed books for the blind. She was always active in her church and in Brewster she and Charles sang in the Church of the Holy Spirit's choral group. She also coordinated docents for the Brewster Historical Society. She enjoyed gardening, knitting, and playing bridge with her friends. Elinore and Charles enjoyed travelling and spent many winters in their condo in Clearwater, FL.
Donations in her name can be made to the Church of the Holy Spirit in Orleans, MA. A memorial service will be held for both Elinore and Charles at a future date.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 10 to May 17, 2020