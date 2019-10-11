Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
More Obituaries for Eliot Fisher
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eliot Fisher

Eliot Fisher Obituary
Eliot L. "Larry" Fisher

Worcester - Eliot L. "Larry" Fisher, 65, of Worcester died Thursday, October 10th in UMASS Memorial Medical Center after a fall.

He leaves his wife of 46 years, Joan M. (Kenadek) Fisher; his mother, Paula R. (Wilson) Fisher of Worcester; his children, Jeffrey S. Fisher and his wife, Shelley of Attleboro, Ericka J. Fisher of Worcester and Shauntay Shavies of Tacoma, WA; two brothers, Philip Fisher of Trinity, FL and Edward Fisher of Worcester; five grandchildren, Jada, Calvin, Ella, Brianna and Ali Fisher. He also leaves many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by a sister, Linda Fisher.

He was born in Worcester, the son of the late Philip H. Fisher. Larry was a construction supervisor for Oakman Enterprises for many years and previously worked for several years with Fisher and Sons Construction. He was a member of the Pocasset Wampanoag Tribe and was proud of his heritage. Larry enjoyed to travel with his wife, Joan to Las Vegas and to local casinos. He was a kindhearted man who enjoyed making friends. His favorite pastimes were playing ping pong and pool with his grandchildren. His family was his pride and joy.

The family would like to thank the staff, Doctors and nurses of UMASS Memorial Medical Center, Dana Farber and for the care and support they gave Larry.

Calling hours are Monday, October 14th from 1:00 until 3:00PM in O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue. Funeral services and burial will be private and at the convenience of the family.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 11 to Oct. 13, 2019
