Elisabeth J. (Farrar) Cordeau, 93
Whitinsville - Elisabeth J. "Bette" (Farrar) Cordeau, died Monday, August 26, 2019 at CareOne at Millbury. She was 93. Bette leaves two sons, Robert J. Cordeau, of Sutton and William F. Cordeau, of Nashua, NH; a daughter, Elisabeth L. Lawson, and her husband Kevin Lawson, of Whitinsville, and two granddaughters, Sarah and Emily Lawson. Her husband of 56 years, Francis R. Cordeau, died in 2012.
A daughter of George M. and Louise (Rydberg) Farrar, Mrs. Cordeau was born August 21, 1926 in Roxbury, MA. As a young woman she worked as a model and a buyer for Jordan Marsh. After getting her driver's license at the age of 34, she began assisting her husband with his piano tuning business, driving him to appointments and assisting with clients, for more than 30 years. She lived in Cambridge, Arlington and Somerville before moving with her family to Whitinsville in 1988.
Mrs. Cordeau was an excellent baker and an accomplished sketch artist. With her husband, she loved spending time at their quiet and peaceful New Hampshire farm. She enjoyed gardening and had a green thumb that could grow anything.
Calling Hours are Wednesday, August 28, from 5-7PM, at Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville. A funeral service, at the funeral home, will be at 10AM, Thursday, August 29. Burial in Riverdale Cemetery, will follow. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to CareOne at Millbury, 312 Millbury Ave., Millbury, MA 01527. To leave a condolence for the family, please visit,
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 26 to Aug. 27, 2019