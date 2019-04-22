|
|
Elisabeth "Betty" Kelly, 91
North Grafton - Betty Kelly, born December 15, 1927, in Pittsfield, MA, daughter of Laurence & Miriam Allen, passed away on April 18, 2019 surrounded by friends and family.
Betty leaves four sons and two daughters; Monsignor James Kelly, a priest of the Prelature of Opus Dei (Menlo Park, CA); Tom & his wife Catherine Kelly (San Diego,CA); Bob and his wife Lucy Sharp (Woodland Park, CO); Paul and his wife Patty Kelly (Webster,MA); Jean Kelly and her husband Barry Fenning (N Brookfield, MA); and Maureen Kelly and her husband Alan Walker (Rye, CO). She also leaves five grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
A daughter Mary Elizabeth and a son Michael predeceased her.
Betty graduated from Howard W Beal High School (Shrewsbury, MA), the Valedictorian of the Class of 1946. She attended Boston University and Clark University from 1946 to 1948, then earned her BA from Clark University
In 1972 (eight kids later).Betty worked at the Montrose School for Girls (Medfield), the Town of Hopkinton, and for Tashjian Simsarian & Wickstron (a Worcester law firm).
Betty was a member of the Prelature of Opus Dei for many years, and a parishioner at St Mary's Church in N Grafton since moving there.
In 1985. Betty's faith, family and friends were the great joys of her life. Time spent with family members - vacation trips, reunions, holiday gatherings and backyard cookouts,was always the best! In her later years, she became an avid Patriots fan.
Visitation will be from 4pm to 7pm on Friday, April 26th at Roney Funeral Home, 152 Worcester St. N Grafton, MA. A Funeral Mass will be held at St. Mary's Church,17 Waterville St, N Grafton Saturday April 27th at 10:00am, with burial to follow immediately at St Joseph Cemetery, Waite St, Leicester, MA.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Betty's memory to Cedar Wood Foundation, 80 Lombard St, Newton, MA 01245, or to a .
www.RoneyFuneralHome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2019