|
|
Elise L. Kreiger, 85
Worcester - Elise L. Kreiger, 85, of Worcester, MA, formerly of Hazleton, PA, died Monday, January 13, 2020 at Knollwood Nursing Center.
Born in Hazleton, PA, she was a daughter of the late Tecumseh D. and Florence M. (Horn) Kreiger, with whom she is now reunited, along with her sister, Mildred R. Kreiger, and her partner, Jo-An Bott. She is survived by a brother, Forrest D. Kreiger and wife, Elizabeth, of Frederick, PA; four nieces, Susan Royer of East Greenville, PA, Brenda Pardun of Maytown, PA, Diane Tipping of Green Lane, PA, and Kathy Perelli of Bath, PA; 11 great nieces and nephews; and 8 great great nieces and nephews. Also preceding her in death was friend and partner, Karen Caviglia.
Elise was an electrical/computer engineer for various companies, including General Electric Research Labs and Data General Corporation, for 39 years. She was a 1955 graduate of Penn State University with a Bachelor's Degree in General Science and Math. She continued with her education throughout her career, including a certification in Unix programming from Northeastern University in 1992.
A member of United Congregational Church of the United Church of Christ, Worcester, she actively participated in Christian formation and music activities. She loved nature, music, and dogs, and has traveled to many states, including Alaska and Hawaii, numerous countries, including Spain for the Olympics, Panama, the United Kingdom, and other parts of Europe, as well as a family cruise to Nova Scotia. She sang with the Master Singers of Worcester, and served as Treasurer. While living at Briarwood Community, she was active in the Residents Association, serving as Treasurer, as well as an editor for the Briarwood Broadcasting Committee. Elise was curious and intelligent by nature and creative in many endeavors, bringing her sense of humor to all situations.
All are welcome at the memorial service honoring the life of Elise on Saturday, March 28 at 11 a.m. at United Congregational Church, 6 Institute Road, Worcester, MA, with Rev. Nancy Elder-Wilfrid presiding. A private family memorial service will also be held in Frederick PA, with Rev. Homer Royer presiding, and interment will be at Mt. Laurel Memorial Park, Hazleton, PA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Abby's House Inc., 52 High Street, Worcester, MA 01609, or to the United Congregational Church/UCC, 6 Institute Road, Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 14 to Feb. 16, 2020