Elizabeth A. Cote
York, Maine- Elizabeth A. (Joslyn) Cote passed on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1938 in Worcester, MA, daughter of the late Earl F. and Anna T. (Leahey) Joslyn.
She was the wife of the late Richard A. Cote and the mother of two sons-Gregory S. and wife Laura-Lee of Sanbornton, NH and Marc R. and wife Judith of York, ME.
A period of visitation for family and friends will take place from 9 to 10:30am on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11am in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association
