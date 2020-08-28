1/
Elizabeth A. (Joslyn) Cote
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Elizabeth's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Elizabeth A. Cote

York, Maine- Elizabeth A. (Joslyn) Cote passed on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1938 in Worcester, MA, daughter of the late Earl F. and Anna T. (Leahey) Joslyn.

She was the wife of the late Richard A. Cote and the mother of two sons-Gregory S. and wife Laura-Lee of Sanbornton, NH and Marc R. and wife Judith of York, ME.

A period of visitation for family and friends will take place from 9 to 10:30am on Thursday, Sept. 3, 2020 in the Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home, 91 Long Sands Rd., York, Maine with a Memorial Mass to follow at 11am in St. Christopher Church, 4 Barrell Lane, York, Maine. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com for a full obituary.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
Send Flowers
SEP
3
Memorial Mass
11:00 AM
St. Christopher Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc
91 Long Sands Rd
York, ME 03909
(207) 363-3531
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home Inc

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved