Elizabeth A. Aldrich, 82
Whitinsville - Elizabeth A. Aldrich, 82, died Saturday, April 13, at home surrounded by her family and friends. Betsy leaves her three nieces, Melissa C. Aldrich, of Oxford, Rebecca A. E. Aldrich, of Uxbridge and Leslie H. Aldrich, of Cambridge; her grand-nephew Nathaniel S. Grondin, of Long Beach, CA; grand-niece Natalie Grondin, of Uxbridge; her sister-in-law, Norma E. Aldrich, and her childhood friend, Beverly R. Keeler, both of Whitinsville. She is predeceased by her brother, Spaulding R. Aldrich, in 2009.
Born January 5, 1937 to Clarence E. and Slyva A. (McGilvray) Aldrich, she lived her entire life in Whitinsville. After graduation from Northbridge High School in 1954 and Mt. Ida College in 1956, Betsy began a long career in banking with Old Colony Bank. She retired in 1997 from what became Bank of America after more than 30 years as a customer service representative and ultimately branch manager.
Betsy loved animals, was an avid professional and collegiate sports fan and enjoyed playing games such as Mahjong. She was a corporator for the Whitinsville Social Library, member of the Northbridge Historical Society, and Friends of Northbridge Elders. For many years she served Northbridge as the Precinct 1 clerk for town, state and national elections. She was a former member of the Northbridge Republican Committee and was recognized for her committee work to elect former Senator Edward Brooke.
Betsy enjoyed traveling and spending time with friends and family in Florida, Vermont or the Canadian Maritimes. She had a special place in her heart for Squam lake and Ogunquit, ME. She was a trend setter, fashion forward and stayed current with pop culture regardless of her age. She carried herself with elegance and grace. Her home was an open, welcoming place for all friends and family. She will be remembered as an example of how to treat people with dignity, kindness, love and respect.
A Memorial Service will be Tuesday, April 23, at 11AM, at the Village Congregational Church, where she was a life-long member. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, to honor Betsy's memory, donations may be made to Dana-Farber/Brigham and Women's Cancer Center at Milford Regional Medical Center, 20 Prospect St., Milford, MA 01757. Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, is assisting the family. To leave a condolence, please visit
www.carrfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 16 to Apr. 18, 2019