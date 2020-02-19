|
Elizabeth "Betty" Allen
Worcester - Elizabeth "Betty" A. (Pantanella) Allen, 94, of Worcester, passed away on Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at the Lutheran Home of Worcester. Her husband, Edward Allen, predeceased her in March 2003; and her son, Bruce E. Allen, predeceased her in December 2015.
Betty is survived by her two loving daughters, Linda Wooldridge and her husband Paul of Auburn, and Donna Allen of Worcester; a sister, Eleanor Murray of Worcester; two grandchildren; four great grandchildren; nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a brother, Roland Pantanella. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late, Bernard and Josephine (Toto) Pantanella, and has lived here all her life.
Betty loved to be with people and found great joy in helping others when she worked as a nurse's aide at the former Doctor's Hospital and the former Heywood Nursing Home, both in Worcester. She had been a member of Sacred Heart-Saint Catherine of Sweden Parish in Worcester. She loved her time at Summit Eldercare and always enjoyed a good round of BINGO; she also enjoyed cooking, entertaining and being with her family.
There are no Calling Hours. Services will be held privately.
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel, Worcester is assisting her family with arrangements.
