Elizabeth Andrews, 65Charlton - Elizabeth (Kerr) Andrews, 65, passed away peacefully on November 28, 2020 in Rose Monahan Hospice House surrounded by her loving family after a 45 year courageous battle with Multiple Sclerocis and complications of advanced dementia. She leaves her husband of 45 years, Ronald M. Andrews; a daughter Jeanne Andrews; a son Edward Andrews, his girlfriend Karolina their daughter Adelajda; 2 sisters- Agnes "Vanessa" MacCallum and Roberta Fitzpatrick; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by brothers James Kerr, Blair Kerr, and John Kerr, a sister Jane "Sheena" Doyle, and her beloved granddog Magnolia on 11/25/2020.Elizabeth was born in Lanark, Scotland, daughter of the late Robert and Jane (Blair) Kerr. She graduated from South High School and although she had worked in the office at Morgan Construction Company and at the Dudley Courthouse, she considered her most important and rewarding job was being a housewife and mother. She was an active member of the Federated Church in Charlton and enjoyed volunteering, crocheting, needlepoint, macrame, and listening to music like the Moody Blues, Roy Orbison, Pink Floyd and the Beetles.A graveside service and burial will be held on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 at 12:00 noon in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. There are no calling hours. In lieu of flowers, donations in Elizabeth's memory may be made to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society. Nordgren Memorial Chapel, 300 Lincoln St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements. To leave an online condolence message, please visit