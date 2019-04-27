|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" (Jencks) Nedwick Baldarelli
STERLING - Elizabeth "Betty" (Jencks) Nedwick Baldarelli, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, April 25, 2019 after an illness. She was the wife of the late Evo L. Baldarelli. Her first husband, Henry Nedwick, died in 1979. Betty was the daughter of the late Clifford R. and Margaret M. (Fitzsimmons) Jencks and was predeceased by her only sister, Carlotta A. Grazulis.
She is survived by two stepsons, Douglas A. Baldarelli, his three children and their six children; David L. Baldarelli, his wife, Joanne and their son, Adam.
Betty spent her youth in Shrewsbury until her first marriage when she moved to Worcester. She attended Northeastern University and earned a Master's degree from Assumption College. She taught school in Worcester for over twenty five years, with her last assignment having been at the former Providence Street Junior High School.
Betty was a very gregarious person and had many friends and belonged to many clubs and organizations. She was a sixty year member of the Colonel Timothy Chapter, Daughters of the American Revolution, and was at one time the regent of her chapter. She was a founding member of the Heritage Society. Betty was a former president of New England Women, Worcester Colony, and a 25 year member and former president of the Nereids Swim Club at the YWCA. She belonged to a Red Hat group known as Les Chapeaux Rouges and had the pleasure of naming that group in French, which she spoke quite well.
As a teacher, Betty belonged to the Education Association of Worcester, the MTA and the NEA. She had deep roots in America as her Colonial ancestor, Joseph Jencks was the first colonial Governor of Rhode Island living outside of Newport. Through her Jencks lineage, she was a member of the Massachusetts Mayflower Society with Richard Warren being the name of her passenger. Of recent years, Betty joined another distinguished heritage society known as the Massachusetts Chapter Daughters of Founders and Patriots. Again, Joseph Jencks was the founder and David Jencks was her patriot who fought in the Revolutionary War and was the commander of the privateer "The Black Snake."
The love of her life came when Betty joined a group of organ-playing enthusiasts known as "The Hi Notes" under the tutelage of a highly skilled and well-liked musician, Richie Mitnick. The Hi-Notes have a membership of about thirty men and women and their common interest is playing organ music. The music and the camaraderie of this group were the sustaining influences throughout Betty's life.
Betty's intense consideration for her friends and family carried over to feeding birds which came to her two bird-feeders all winter and to the hummingbirds which came every summer. She had lovely flower gardens, being particularly proud of her blue hydrangeas, day lilies and peonies.
Betty loved live theatre and when the Hanover Theatre became a reality, she lost no time in joining the Hanover Theatre Group and its Franklin Square Society. She had her own reserved seats and enjoyed having friends join her to see the shows.
The last years of Betty's life were surrounded by the tender love and compassion imparted by remarkable caregivers and friends including Holly, Carrie, Kelly, Leslie, Krysta, Vickie, Lindsay, Stephanie and Jane.
Relatives and friends will remember and honor Betty by attending visiting hours from 9 to 10:30 am on Tuesday, April 30, at the Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center, 100 Worcester Road (Rte. 12) , Sterling, followed by a procession to St. Richard of Chichester Church, 4 Bridge St., Sterling for a Mass of Christian Burial to be celebrated at 11 am. Burial will be in Mountain View Cemetery, Boylston St., Shrewsbury. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Richard of Chichester Church, P.O. Box 657, Sterling, MA 01564. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2019