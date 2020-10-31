Elizabeth Bonaventura 91Shrewsbury - Elizabeth "Betty" Bonaventura 91 of Shrewsbury passed away peacefully on Wednesday October 21, 2020 at Umass Memorial Hospital surrounded by her family after a brief illness. Born in Trenton NJ, she was the daughter of the late Paul and Elizabeth (Dostal) Hanuschik. In 1953 Betty married the love of her life Frank Bonaventura, whom she leaves behind. Betty met her husband Frank, who was stationed at Fort Dix NJ, at a dance where they won the Jitterbug contest. Betty and Frank enjoyed 67 years of marriage together and raised three sons whom she leaves behind: Frank, Kevin, Anthony and his longtime partner Judie Morin. She also leaves three sisters: Anna Vosila, Dorothy Zytack, and Ellen Hamilton and her husband Richard. She also leaves two grandchildren: Paul Bonaventura and his wife Jen, and Jenna Damon and her husband Spencer, 1 great grandchild Olivia, along with many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her brother Paul and his wife Joyce, her sister-in-law Theresa and her husband Ronnie Hebert, and a sister-in-law Francis Ann.Betty was a longtime member of St Anne's Church of Shrewsbury. She was full of energy and enjoyed cooking, working in her yard, and caring for her family or anyone who visited her home. She loved when her family from NJ visited during the summer as well as her trips to NJ to visit with family. She also enjoyed the annual trips she would take with her husband Frank. Betty will be lovingly remembered and truly missed by her family and friendsCalling hours for Betty will be held on Wednesday November 4, 2020, from 10am to 11am. A funeral service will begin at 11am at the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME AND CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St. Worcester, Ma 01605. Burial will be at St. Mary's Cemetery Uxbridge at a later date.In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial contributions in Betty's memory to St. Anne's Church 130 Boston Turnpike Shrewsbury, Ma 01545To leave a note of condolence for her family or to share a memory of Betty, please visit