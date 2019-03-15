|
Elizabeth M. Bourbeau
Quinebaug - Elizabeth M. (Walker) Bourbeau, 104, died Thursday, February 21, 2019 in Matulaitis Nursing Center, Putnam. She waspreceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Arthur A, Bourbeau, in 2003.
She leaves a son, Paul W. Bourbeau and his wife Susan of Southport, NC; a daughter, Kathleen E. Walker of Littleton, CO; 5 grandchildren and 3 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
She was born in Fabyan, CT on September 2, 1914, a daughter of George and Margaret (Gleason) Walker, moved to Quinebaug at the age of 2 and lived in Quinebaug for the past 102 years. She graduated from Tourtellotte Memorial High School in North Grosvenordale in 1932.
Mrs. Bourbeau worked at optical companies and also at American Greeting Card Company before retiring in 1979.
She was the oldest member of Saint Stephen's Church in Quinebaug and she was also a member of the Thompson Women's Club, the Woodstock Quilters, and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Quinebaug Volunteer Fire Department.
She enjoyed quilting, sewing, gardening, baking and family get-togethers.
The funeral will be held on Monday, March 25, from the Scanlon Funeral Service, 38 East Main St., Webster, MA, with a Mass at 11:00 AM in St. Stephen's Church, corner of Rts. 197 & 131, Quinebaug.
Her burial will be in the West Thompson Cemetery. A visiting hour will be held from 9:00 to 10:15 AM Monday, March 25, in the funeral home prior to the Mass. The family will provide flowers. Donations in her name may be made to St. Stephen's Church or the Quinebaug Volunteer Fire Department,
P.O. Box 144. Quinebaug, CT 06262.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 15 to Mar. 17, 2019