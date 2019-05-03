|
|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Brosnihan, 82
Leicester - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Brosnihan, 82, of Leicester died peacefully on Thursday, May 2nd with her family by her side in UMASS Memorial Medical Center – University Campus. Her husband who was her best friend and love of her life for 47 years, Timothy E. Brosnihan died in 2004. She leaves her son, Timothy M. Brosnihan and his partner, Michelle Sutherland of Leicester; her daughter and best friend, Karen A. Brosnihan with whom she shared a home; two grandchildren, Ryan Carrier and James Gully; a niece, Erica Law of San Francisco, CA and a sister. She also leaves her faithful companions, her dogs, Sofi and Finnegan. She was predeceased by a sister.
She was born in Worcester graduated from the former High School of Commerce. Betty was a member of St. John's Church. Retiring in 2012, Betty worked for 25 years as the administrative assistant to Dr. Edward Folland at UMASS Memorial Medical Center in the Cardiology Department. She previously worked as a medical secretary for the City of Worcester. Elizabeth loved her job, traveling to Maine and Aruba but most of all she loved her family.
Her funeral is Tuesday, May 7th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue, Worcester with a Mass at 10:00 AM in St. John's Church, 40 Temple Street, Worcester. Burial will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery. Calling hours are Monday, May 6th from 4:30 until 7:30 PM in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Food for the Poor, 20 Temple Street, Worcester, MA 01604 or to MSPCA Oncology Fund, Angell Boston, 350 South Huntington Avenue, Boston, MA 02130.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 3 to May 5, 2019