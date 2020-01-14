Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
(508) 865-2560
Visitation
Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mulhane Home For Funerals
45 N. Main St
Millbury, MA 01527
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00 PM
Elizabeth Brothers-Elliott
Elizabeth Brothers-Elliott Obituary
Elizabeth C. Brothers-Elliott, 54

Millbury - Elizabeth C. Brothers-Elliott, 54, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Sunday, Jan. 12th, after a brief battle with cancer.

Elizabeth leaves her husband of 15 years, Kenneth J. Elliott; three children, Thomas J. Brothers of Millbury, Jacquelynn E. Gillis and her husband, John of Millbury and Duncan M. Elliott, currently active duty in the USAF; two grandchildren, Hayden and Nola Gillis; her mother, Anne M. (Hickey) Brothers of Lake Suzy, FL; three siblings, Patricia Barnard, Lynn MacKinnon both of Warwick, RI and Lori Perrette of Florida; many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her father, Thomas J. Brothers.

Elizabeth worked for the United States Postal Service in Providence, RI and Shrewsbury, MA for over 33 years. She graduated from Warwick Veterans High School, Class of 1983. Beth enjoyed spending time with friends, family, and her dogs. Gardening, skiing, going to concerts, and riding her motorcycle were some of her favorite pastimes.

Family and friends will honor and remember Beth's life by gathering for a time of visitation on Thursday, Jan. 16th from 4 to 7 p.m. at Mulhane Home for Funerals, 45 N. Main Street in Millbury. Her Funeral Service will be celebrated on Friday, Jan. 17th at Noon in the funeral home. Burial will follow at Central Cemetery, Millbury. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester MA 01602. Please visit Beth's tribute & guestbook at:

www.mulhane.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020
