Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
Calling hours
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
View Map
Elizabeth Burgwinkel Obituary
Elizabeth A. Burgwinkel, 60

Clinton - Elizabeth Anne (Peeler) Burgwinkel, 60, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Monday, December 16, 2019. She is survived by her fiancé Scott Weinacht; her five sons: Michael W. Burgwinkel, Jr. & wife Mary, Marc W. Burgwinkel, Eric E. Burgwinkel, Steven Scichilone, and Nolan A. Weinacht; and three adoring grandchildren: Chase, Shae, and James. She leaves her siblings and their spouses: John Peeler III & Sherry, Scott Peeler, Sharon Peeler-LaFountain & Michelle, Noelle Jensen & David, and Tanya LeBlanc & Sean; her mother-in-law and father-in-law Evelyn and Edwin Burgwinkel; numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends; notably Jessica Mitchell. She is pre-deceased by her husband Michael W. Burgwinkel.

Elizabeth was born in Clinton to the late John & Kathleen (Goodsell) Peeler. She attended local schools and graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1979. In addition to raising her sons, Liz was a long time waitress at the Old Timer Restaurant. She too had been employed at the Van Brode Company, Clinton Savings Bank, and most recently, as a home health Certified Nursing Assistant for Harborside Hospice. The quintessential sports mom, she devoted most of her time to chauffeuring and cheering for her sons at all of their sporting events. She loved to read, enjoyed sewing and camping, and was well known for her famous red velvet cake. She will be forever missed and remembered lovingly as a dedicated mother, grandmother, companion, sister, aunt, and friend. Calling hours will be held on Saturday, December 21, 2019 from 2 until 4PM in the Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home. Private services and burial will later be held in Reservoir Pines Cemetery, Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 18 to Dec. 20, 2019
