Elizabeth A. (Auren) Chase, 87
SPENCER - Elizabeth A. (Auren) Chase,87, of Spencer, died peacefully, Saturday, Sept. 14th 2019. in Jewish Healthcare Center, Worcester.
She leaves her husband of 67 years, Richard P. Chase; her son Donald Chase of Charlton and her daughter Deborah L. Gradowski of Hubbardston; three grandchildren, Jason Chase and his wife Melissa of Spencer, Justin Chase of Southbridge, and Jennifer Morse and her husband James of North Brookfield; 6 great-grandchildren, Connor, Blayke, Jack, and Lucy Morse, Eyan and Griffin Chase, several nieces and nephews, who all will miss her dearly. She is predeceased by her brothers Richard and Robert Auren and her son in law Paul Gradowski.
Elizabeth was a production manager at Concord Wire and also Thompson Steel & Wire before retiring in 1997.
Born in Holden, she was the daughter of Philip C. and Edith A. (Wheeler) Auren and graduated from Commerce High School in Worcester, Class of 1951.
She and her husband were members of the Family Motor Coach Association, past member of Worcester Area Sports Car Club and Friendly Riders Motorcycle Club. She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Spencer. She loved traveling in their motor home, reading, musical performances, and watching the birds at her feeders.
The family sends their thanks to the staff at JHC and the hospice team, who all became like extended family.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, September 18th. at 11 a.m. in the J.HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL , 23 Maple Terr., Spencer. Calling hours will precede the service from 10 to 11 a.m. on Wednesday. Following cremation, burial will be in Pine Grove Cemetery, Spencer at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Jewish Healthcare Center, jhccenter.org, 629 Salisbury St., Worcester, MA 01609.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019