Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
(508) 366-4458
Calling hours
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
62 West Main Street
Westborough, MA 01581
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Luke the Evangelist Church
70 West Main St
Westborough, MA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Elizabeth Colangelo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Elizabeth Colangelo

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Elizabeth Colangelo Obituary
Elizabeth A. Colangelo, 49

NORTH GRAFTON - Elizabeth A. "Betsy" Colangelo, 49, of North Grafton, passed away on Friday, February 15, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital, Worcester, after a brief illness. She was the wife of Kristian J. Colangelo.

Born in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Robert Landry and Anne Tryon Adams. She was raised and educated in Westborough and was a 1988 graduate of Westborough High School. She also attended and graduated from Framingham State College.

Betsy was a communicant of St. Luke the Evangelist Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and had previously taught CCD.

In addition to her husband she is survived by one daughter, Isabella A. Colangelo of N. Grafton; one brother, Peter Landry and his wife, Teri, of Hanover; two sisters, Laura Tryon Jennings and her husband, Bill Judge, of Marshfield and Kate Chandler and her husband, Brian, of Franklin; her father and mother-in-law, Eugene and Dona Colangelo of Westborough; her sister and brother-in-law, Tammi and Tommy Armstrong of Westborough and many nieces and nephews.

Her funeral Mass will be celebrated on Saturday, February 23, at 10:00 A.M. in St. Luke the Evangelist Church, 70 West Main St., Westborough. Burial will follow in St. Luke's Cemetery.

Calling hours at the Pickering and Son Westborough Funeral Home, 62 West Main St., Westborough, are Friday, February 22, from 4 to 8 P.M.

Flowers will be accepted or donations in her memory may be made to St. Luke the Evangelist Church Memorial Fund, 70 West Main St., Westborough, MA 01581

www.westboroughfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 17 to Feb. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home
Download Now