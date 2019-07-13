|
|
Elizabeth B. Connolly, 99
AUBURN - Elizabeth B. (Sullivan) Connolly, 99, a longtime Auburn resident, died peacefully in the comfort of her home, surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Daniel J. Connolly, Sr.
Elizabeth is survived by her children, Daniel J. Connolly Jr. and his wife Floryn of Worcester, Elizabeth A. Davis of Warwick, Rhode Island, Norine T. Carrigan and her husband Edward of Hampton, New Hampshire, and Catherine M. Donnellan and her husband Kevin of Auburn with whom she lived; adored grandchildren and great-grandchildren, James and Tricia Davis (Julia), Christine Carrigan and Malcolm Ray (Jack and Joe), Michael and Erin Carrigan (Lily and Owen), Lynn and Daniel Ware, Christopher and Stephanie Connolly, Patricia and Nicolas Curtis (Timothy, Kaitlyn and William), and Jennifer Connolly. She is also survived by her brother-in-law, Dick Hastings, and sisters-in-law, Ann Doyle and Shirley Sullivan; as well as many nieces and nephews. Elizabeth was predeceased by her siblings, Cornelius S. Sullivan, John F. Sullivan, Michael J. Sullivan, Catherine S. Hastings, Mary W. Wood, and Helen T. Pedone and son in law, Philip Davis.
Born and raised in Worcester, she was the daughter of the late Michael J. and Catherine J. (O'Donoghue) Sullivan. Elizabeth graduated from St. Peter's High School in 1936. In 1942, Elizabeth married the love of her life, Daniel, and started their life in Oxford when Daniel returned from WWII. In 1958, they moved their house and family to Auburn where they built their life.
Elizabeth was a member of Saint Joseph's Church and its former women's league. A very active person in government alongside Daniel, Elizabeth volunteered for many years for the Democratic Town Committee and in later years, found much enjoyment volunteering at the Auburn Senior Center.
Elizabeth had many great times with Daniel, playing cards, bowling and traveling. They were always on the road somewhere having a great time together, whether it was Florida, the Carolinas, the Cape or for just for a ride. She missed Daniel greatly when he passed. She continued their tradition of travel going to Disney, the Cape, visiting family near and far, and on many different adventures including shopping with her family.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Elizabeth's family, beginning at 9:00 AM on Monday, July 15, 2019 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central Street, Auburn. A Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11:30 AM at Saint Joseph's Church, 189 Oxford Street N., Auburn. Burial will follow in Hillside Cemetery, Auburn. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Saint Vincent DePaul Society, c/o St. Peter's Church, 929 Main Street, Worcester, MA 01601. To leave a note of condolence or view her "Book of Memories," please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 13 to July 14, 2019