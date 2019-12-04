|
|
Elizabeth A. Conrad
DOUGLAS - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Conrad, 82, of Douglas passed away peacefully Wed. Dec. 4, 2019 at home with her husband by her side. She was the wife of Kenneth R. Conrad.
A resident of Douglas since 1959, Mrs. Conrad had worked at Wal*Mart in Whitinsville for several years. Previously, she had worked as a manager at Cumberland Farms in Whitinsville and later worked at Filene's Department Store in Auburn.
She was born in 1937 in Worcester, the daughter of the late Wallace and Edith (Carlson) Adams and attended Sutton schools. Mrs. Conrad was a longtime member of the Faith Fellowship Church, Uxbridge and loved to play the piano.
In addition to her husband Kenneth of 60 years, she is survived by three sisters, Linda Marando of Grafton, Doris Yarborou of Warwick, RI, and Gail Wallace of Douglas and nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her son Ronald K. Conrad; three brothers, William Adams, Wallace Adams and Robert Adams and a sister Helen Prince.
Visiting hours will be Friday Dec. 6, 2019 from 3-5 PM in the BUMA FUNERAL HOME, 101 N. Main St. (Rte. 122), Uxbridge.
Funeral services will be held Saturday Dec. 7, 2019 at 10 AM in the funeral home.
Burial will follow in Douglas Center Cemetery, Rte. 16, Douglas.
www.bumafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 4 to Dec. 5, 2019