Elizabeth A. Cote 81
York, Maine -
It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Elizabeth A. (Joslyn) Cote on Thursday, April 30, 2020. She was born on November 1, 1938 in Worcester, MA, daughter of the late Earl F. and Anna T. (Leahey) Joslyn. Betty was educated in the Worcester School system, attending Burncoat Street Elementary, St. Peter's High School, and Salter Secretarial School.
She worked for Indian Head Bank, Nashua Trust, Nashua Wallpaper, and most recently for Triangle Credit Union.
She was the wife of the late Richard A. Cote and the mother of two sons-Gregory S. and wife Laura-Lee of Sanbornton, NH and Marc R. and wife Judith of York, ME.
Betty was predeceased by her brother Earl and survived by sister-in-law Judy of Holden, MA as well as brother James and wife Anne of Holden, MA.
She is also predeceased by sisters and brothers-in-law: Dora, Bill, Lu, Dick, Al, Buddy, Monique, Eddie, Rita and Paul. Surviving sisters and brothers-in-law Maryanne, Lee, Bob, Priscilla, Jeanne and Tom as well as many nieces and nephews.
Betty is survived by five grandchildren: Benjamin Rodon and wife Emily of Merrimack, NH, Jessica-Lee Veloski and husband Scott of Sanbornton, NH, Rebecca Webster and husband Patrick of Hudson, NH, Rebecca-Maria Stratton and partner Jonathan Allard of Tilton, NH and Jacob Cote of Dover, NH. She also leaves behind ten great-grandchildren, Johnny, Dylan, Gabrielle, Bridgett-Lee, Riley, Ava, Jackson, Rodney, Lucas and Landon.
Dick and Betty met at the Hampton Beach Casino attending a Johnny Mathis concert in the late 1950's. They were married on July 8, 1961 in Worcester, MA. They resided in Nashua, NH and then York Beach, ME.
Those who knew her called her Betty, Betty Ann, Mom, Aunt Betty, Aunt Bet, Grandma, Grandma Cote, and Great-Grandma. Betty was always a beach person, enjoying all beaches whether traveling or at Short Sands in York, ME during the summer. She was a kind, giving person who loved to cook, bake, and make blueberry jam. Both she and Dick were members of the Social Life Committee at Holy Infant Jesus Parish in Nashua, NH from the 1970's into the 1990's. While there, they made lasting friendships that continue today amongst the remaining members. Her most cherished moments were gatherings with family and friends. Betty will be missed by all.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date. Visit www.lucaseatonfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 9 to May 10, 2020