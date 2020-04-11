|
Elizabeth Ann (Mahoney) De Fusco, 89
Fair Lawn, NJ - Elizabeth Ann (Mahoney) De Fusco, age 89, of Fair Lawn, NJ passed away peacefully on April 10, 2020.
Born in Grafton, MA, she graduated from St. Vincent's School of Nursing in Worcester, MA. Upon graduation, she served as a Registered Nurse in Massachusetts and Florida, and took various private duty cases in Virginia during a period when her husband was away at sea in the Navy. She married Andrew Michael De Fusco in April, 1955 and the two were happily married for 45 years before being separated by Andrew's passing in 2001. She moved to Fair Lawn in 1959 with her husband and family. She was a parishioner of St. Anne's R.C. Church where she was a member of the Rosary Society, in which she served a term as President. She was also very active as a eucharistic minister to the homebound and a member of the St. Anne Seniors. She had a particular fondness for St. Anne's Parish and a strong devotion to Blessed Virgin Mary.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Andrew M. De Fusco. She was dear sister of Francis, James, Joseph, William, and Patricia Mahoney, and the late John Mahoney, Mary Rice, Leo Mahoney and Baby Eileen Mahoney.
Surviving are her three daughters, Andria M. Nemeth of Ramsey, NJ; Mary E. Weith of Burlington, VT, and Christina M. De Fusco of Fair Lawn, NJ.; two sons, Andrew J. De Fusco of Lutherville, MD and John P. De Fusco of Yarmouth, ME; fourteen grandchildren; and nine great grandchildren.
All services are private. Interment will take place in St. Mary's Cemetery in Uxbridge, MA. Donations in memory of Elizabeth may be made to St. Anne R.C. Church, 15-05 St. Anne Street, Fair Lawn, NJ 07410.
