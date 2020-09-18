1/1
Elizabeth Dennis
1927 - 2020
Elizabeth G. Dennis, 93

Holiday, FL - Elizabeth G. Dennis, 93, of Holiday, FL passed away on August 22, 2020 at Trinity Hospital, Trinity, Florida. She was born July 13, 1927 in Quincy, MA the eldest daughter of the late Carl F. and Elizabeth G. (Hart) Dennis.

She worked as a receptionist for Thermo Environmental in Franklin, MA and as a tour guide for Michaud Bus Company before relocating to Florida.

Betty was a lifetime seamstress, designing and making wedding gowns, coats, dresses and other garments for a large following of customers. In her later years, she took up quilting and made many beautiful quilts. She loved to cook and collect cookbooks and passed on her love of cooking to her daughters. Betty enjoyed following the adventures of her grandchildren and took great pride in all their accomplishments.

She is survived by her loving partner of 39 years, Ronald Edwards, and her four daughters; Eileen and her husband Tong Fitzgerald of Raymond, NH, Betty Jean Larsson of Hooksett, NH, Jacquelyn and her husband David Phoenix of Uxbridge, MA and Gayle and her husband William Blackwood of Raymond, NH, sister Fran Davin of Tampa, FL., seven grandchildren, eight great grandchildren and two great great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by infant daughter Suzanne and sister Theresa Lanni.

A private memorial service will be held on Saturday Sept. 26, 2020 in the Edgell Grove Cemetery Chapel, Framingham.

Memorial donations made in her name may be sent to the American Cancer Society.

Arrangements by Buma Funeral Homes, Uxbridge.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 18 to Sep. 20, 2020.
