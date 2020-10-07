1/1
Elizabeth Edwards
1936 - 2020
Elizabeth Day Edwards

Lancaster - Elizabeth Day Edwards of Lancaster, 83, died peacefully at home on October 7, 2020, surrounded by three generations of her descendants.

Elizabeth was born in City Island, NY, the youngest of seven children of William & Marie Edwards, and raised in Spencer, NY, attending local schools. She worked as an office administrator at Yale University Medical School, at her own secretarial service in Dedham, and at the Trivium School in Lancaster. Her true passion was for drawing and painting, which she studied at the Art Students' League in New York and later taught to students of all ages (when she was not herself painting) at her studio in Sterling.

Elizabeth is survived by her daughter, Leila Marie (Elmaghraby) Lawler & Philip, of Lancaster, and seven grandchildren: Nicholas Lawler & Natasha of Charlottesville, VA, Mary Rosaleen Turner & Philip of Montclair, VA, Suzanne Saur & John of Ft. Gordon, GA, Joseph Lawler of Washington, D.C., Deirdre Folley & John of Lancaster, MA, William Lawler of Waltham, MA, and Bridget Lawler of Falls Church, VA. She doted on her 16 great-grandchildren. She leaves her brothers James Edwards of Whippany, NJ, and John Edwards.

A Requiem Mass will be celebrated at 1:30 pm on Saturday, October 17, at St. John the Evangelist Church, 80 Union Street, Clinton, with burial to follow at St. John's Cemetery in Lancaster. Calling hours will be at the Trivium School, 471 Langen Road, Lancaster, on Friday, October 16, from 5 until 8 pm. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water Street, Clinton. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Elizabeth Day Edwards to: First Concern Pregnancy Resource Center, 46 High St., Clinton, MA 01510. Online condolences may be placed at

www.philbincomeaufh.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
16
Calling hours
05:00 - 08:00 PM
Trivium School
OCT
17
Requiem Mass
01:30 PM
St. John the Evangelist Church
Funeral services provided by
Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home
176 Water St
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-6872
