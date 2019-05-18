|
Elizabeth Fitzgerald, 92
Worcester - Elizabeth A. (Shea) Fitzgerald, 92, of Worcester, died Friday, May 17, 2019 at her home after a brief illness surrounded by her loving family.
Betty leaves her loving husband of 71 years, Edward W. Fitzgerald Jr.; four children, Kathy Meyer and her husband John of Holden, Edward D. Fitzgerald and Sharon Forsberg of Worcester, John D. Fitzgerald and his wife Pamela of Worcester, and Elizabeth A. Rinaldo and her husband Joseph of Holden; twelve grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. Her daughter Janice DeSantis passed away in 2015. Her brother Daniel P. Shea and her sister Mary J. Quinn also predeceased her.
Elizabeth was born in Worcester, daughter of Daniel P. and Jane (Reekie) Shea, and lived all of her life in Worcester. She spent many summers at her home in Marshfield, Ma at Green Harbor Beach making lifelong friends at the beach from near and far.
Betty was a graduate of North High School and the St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing. She was a registered nurse and worked on the nursing staff and did private duty nursing at St. Vincent Hospital for several years. She later worked in the student infirmary at the College of the Holy Cross for many years before retiring.
Elizabeth was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Parish and the St. Vincent Hospital School of Nursing Alumni Association.
She enjoyed to crochet and knit. She was always generous and kind to people and charities.
The Fitzgerald family wishes to thank Worcester Home Care and Notre Dame Hospice for the outstanding, compassionate and loving care Betty received.
Funeral services and burial in Notre Dame Cemetery will be private. There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to , P.O. Box 98018, Washington DC 20090-8018 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105-9959.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 18 to May 19, 2019