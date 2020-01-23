|
|
Elizabeth A. (Podbielski) Gadoury, 76
Webster - Elizabeth A. (Podbielski) Gadoury, 76, suddenly passed away at home on Monday January 20, 2020.
Elizabeth is survived by: her son Ernest G. Gadoury of Milford, NH; two daughters: Catherine Lamica of Charlton and Elizabeth Rybacki of Laconia, NH; two grandchildren, one great-grandchild, as well as many relatives and friends.
Elizabeth was born in Webster, MA on February 23, 1943, daughter of the late Andrew and Cecile (Gevry) Podbielski; she worked as a CNA at the Former Radius Health Care Center in Southbridge before retiring. Elizabeth was a devout Catholic her entire life and was loved dearly by her children, grandchildren, her family and friends.
Private funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Shaw-Majercik Funeral Home, 48 School Street Webster, MA.
A guest book is available at www.shaw-majercik.com where you may post a message of comfort or light a candle in remembrance of Elizabeth.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 23 to Jan. 24, 2020