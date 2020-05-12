Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Hays Funeral Home
56 Main Street
Northboro, MA 01532
(508) 393-6591
Service
Private
To be announced at a later date
Elizabeth Gaucher


1942 - 2020
Elizabeth Gaucher Obituary
Elizabeth A. (Lamy) Gaucher

NORTHBOROUGH -

Elizabeth "Betty" (Lamy) Gaucher, a longtime resident of Northborough, passed away peacefully on Monday, May 11, 2020, from complications of Covid -19 after a brave battle with progressive supranuclear palsy; she was 77 years old.

Betty was born in Marlborough on the Fourth of July, she always enjoyed being a 4th of July baby, the oldest of three children to the late Roger and Dorothy (Connors) Lamy. Betty was raised in Hudson, was a graduate of Hudson Catholic, and worked as a radiology transcriptionist at Marlborough Hospital until her retirement. She looked forward to trips to Cape Cod and Maine and watching musicals, most especially Jersey Boys and Mama Mia. Her greatest enjoyment came from spending time with her beloved family and "grand fur-babies".

Betty is survived by her five children, Carolyn Benson of Northborough, Stephen Gaucher and his wife Dara of Commerce Township, MI, Kathleen Gaucher of Auburn, Christopher Gaucher and his wife Jennifer of Sterling, Erica Cimino and her husband James of Framingham; four grandsons whom she adored, Alexander and Nathan Gaucher of MI, Timothy Benson of Northborough, Jason Gaucher of Sterling; a sister, Pat Lamy of Hanahan Plantation, SC and her brother, Roger Lamy and his wife Teri of Oxford.

Betty's family would like to extend their deepest gratitude to the staff at the Beaumont Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center of Northborough for their care and compassion shown to Betty during her stay there.

Due to current Covid-19 gathering restrictions all services will be private, for the family. In lieu of flowers donations in Betty's memory may be made to: Chase Family Movement Disorders Center, c/o Fund Development, Hartford Hospital, 80 Seymour Street, Hartford, CT 06102 or online at https://giving.harthosp.org/donate."

To leave a condolence for Betty's family, please visit www.HaysFuneralHome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020
