Elizabeth P. "Betty" Guskey
Oxford - Elizabeth P. "Betty" Guskey, 92, of Main Street, died November 26, 2019, at Webster Manor after a brief illness. She was predeceased by her husband, Lawrence T. Guskey, who died in 2013, and by her sister, Mary G. Taft, who died in 1991. She is survived by her two sons, David L. Guskey and his wife Deborah of Webster and Stephen L. Guskey and his wife Marianne of Holland; two grandchildren, Alisa and Kyle Guskey; and several nephews and nieces. She was born in Southbridge, the daughter of the late Alice E. (Guertin) Olney and William R. Olney.
Mrs. Guskey was the legal secretary at American Optical in Southbridge for many years and was most recently employed at the Proctor Law Office in Oxford until her retirement in 2008.
She was a member of St. Roch's Church in Oxford for many years. She loved spending time with her family and tending to her flowers and gardens.
The family would like to thank the staff at Webster Manor for their very kind and compassionate care.
A funeral will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019, from Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford, followed by a Mass at 11 a.m. at St. Roch's Church, 332 Main St., Oxford. A calling hour will be held on Friday morning from 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home prior to Mass. Burial will follow at St. Roch's Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Roch's Church, 334 Main Street, Oxford, MA 01540.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019