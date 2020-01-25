|
|
Elizabeth J. Hallahan, 85
Worcester - Elizabeth J. Hallahan, 85, of Worcester, died Tuesday, January 21st in UMass-Memorial Hospital. She is survived by her brother, William B. Hallahan of Worcester and her sister, Anne M. Stepanaukas of Shrewsbury; a nephew Wayne P. Stepanauskas and her niece Linda A. Johnson. She was predeceased by her brother, Richard M. "Dick" Hallahan.
She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Michael J. and Nora (Maroney) Hallahan; and was a graduate of Commerce High School. She had been employed as a clerk for Heald Machine and Riley Stoker.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to the staff at Goddard House-Homestead Hall for the wonderful care provided to Elizabeth during her stay there.
Funeral services are private, there are no calling hours. O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME is assisting the family with arrangements.
oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 25 to Jan. 26, 2020