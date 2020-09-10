Elizabeth Hutchings

Elizabeth ( Bettie) HutchingsSturbridge - Elizabeth (Bettie) Jane Hutchings passed away on September 7th, 2020 after a hard and courageous battle with pancreatic cancer, surrounded with love and dignity and the caring of her partner Dale Morse as well as her beloved family and friends. She is survived by her two children Meghan Hutchings Rith of Northbridge, MA and Ian Hutchings of Montgomery, VT, as well as her two step-children Carrie Morse of Salem, MA and Lee Morse of Westborough, MA. She is also survived by her 3 grandchildren Zoey, Zahra and Logan. Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents Marjorie Shaw and Richard Marshall of Northbridge, MA, her sister Helene Caplette of Charlton, MA and her brother Kendall Postma of Oxford, MA.Elizabeth spent most of her life residing in her hometown of Northbridge and took great pride in raising her children in the community she cherished so dearly. A retired secretary for the Massachusetts Turnpike Authority, Bettie was a lover of family and life, who took great joy in the happiness and comfort of others she cared about. She loved art and interior design, music and style but will mainly be remembered for her perennially infectious smile and sassy wit, which she shared whenever she could.Calling Hours, at the Carr Funeral Home, 24 Hill St., Whitinsville, are Wednesday, September 16, from 5-7PM. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines will be followed. Funeral Services will be private.In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you make a donation in Elizabeth's name to the Jewish Healthcare Center, Hospice Fund, .646 Salisbury St, Worcester, MA 01609. To share a memory or condolence, please visit