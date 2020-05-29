Elizabeth Alice Jay, 104
West Brookfield - Elizabeth Alice Jay, 104, died Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center. Alice as she was known for these many years was born at the current Walker Farm in New Braintree on August 20, 1915 and was from a family farm. She was the fifth and last surviving child of Henry and Julia Bishop who for most of their lives resided in West Brookfield. Her family moved to Wine Corner, North Brookfield where Alice completed her education at the Grove Street High School. She soon met her beloved husband Archie Jay, married and spent a short time in Warren before moving to West Brookfield in 1942.
They raised three boys, Arthur and his wife Elizabeth (Betty) of Brookfield, Dean and his wife Jean of Puyallup, Washington, and George and his wife Nancy of West Springfield. She was grandmother to ten, a great-grandmother and a great-great-grandmother as well. While raising her boys Alice held a position at the former Mead's Office Supply on West Street in West Brookfield then spent ten years at the West Brookfield Post Office before retiring in 1980.
Alice and Archie then relocated from their home on West Street to Heritage Trail apartments in town. During their life time together they enjoyed extensive traveling, including trips cross country and many years wintering in Florida. Alice has resided at Quaboag Rehabilitation and Skilled Care Center since December 2018.
Archie was a well-known historian in the surrounding towns and after his own death Alice continued with his work and eventually donated the collection to the Merriam Gilbert Public Library. She also compiled the book Quaboag Plantation, The Beginning, 1754-1826 which was the official record of parish meetings led by Jedediah Foster and the original government of the settlements known as the Quaboag Plantation. This rare publication was made available to the public library in each plantation town and to the Quaboag Historical Museum in West Brookfield.
In 2012 at age 97 Alice was awarded the Boston Post Cane as the oldest resident of West Brookfield. She was also a long-time member of the West Brookfield Congregational Church.
The family expresses their deepest gratitude to the caregiving staff at Quaboag.
Funeral Services for Alice will be private due to the covid-19 pandemic with burial at the family gravesite in Pine Grove Cemetery, West Brookfield.
Varnum Funeral Home, Inc., 43 East Main Street in West Brookfield is assisting her family with arrangements.
An online guest book is available at varnumfuneralhome.com.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 31, 2020.