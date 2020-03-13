|
|
Elizabeth A. "Betty" Knowles, 75
Southbridge - Elizabeth A. "Betty" Knowles, 75, of Westwood Pkwy, passed away on Thursday, March 12th, in her home after a long illness.
She leaves her husband of 56 years, James M. Knowles, Jr.; her three daughters, Denise A. Southall and her fiancé Henry Kramer of Sturbridge, Lisa M. Ide and her husband Brian of Charlton and Laurie A. Alicea and her husband Edward of Southbridge; her five grandchildren, Deric Gendron, Justin Gendron, Joshua James Johnson, Brendon Alicea and Lauryn Alicea; and five great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her brother, Gordon A. Hackett. Betty was born in Southbridge the daughter of Howard and Mary E. (Curboy) Hackett.
Betty worked as a bookkeeper for Bousquet Auto Parts in Southbridge, Southbridge Radiator and Southbridge Sheet Metal before retiring several years ago. Betty loved Vermont and its mountains, the sunrise and sunsets in Maine and being by the lake. She loved to cook and enjoyed working around her home. Betty had a huge heart and was always there to help anyone in need.
Her funeral will be held on Tuesday, March 17th, from the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, with a Mass a 10:00am in St. Mary's Church of the St. John Paul II Parish, 263 Hamilton St., Southbridge. Burial will be in Oak Ridge Cemetery, Southbridge. Calling hours in the funeral home will be held on Monday, March 16th, from 5:00 to 7:00pm.
www.morrillfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 13 to Mar. 14, 2020