Elizabeth Kush
1939 - 2020
Elizabeth Louise Kneeland Kush, 81

Clayton, North Carolina - Elizabeth "Betty Lou" Kush passed on Aug. 10, 2020 after a long battle with Alzheimer's. Betty Lou was a lifelong resident of Sterling before relocating to North Carolina this year. She enjoyed the simple things in life. Most of all, the good company of family and friends. She is survived by her beloved husband Fred, her son Fred Jr. and his wife Amrita, her daughter Susan and husband Mark Franklin, and her daughter Kathy and husband Brian Warner. She leaves six grandchildren, four great grandchildren, and her siblings Marjorie (Lille), Robert, John, Elaine (Martel), Everett, and Phillip, and many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her dear sisters Jean (Adams) and Margaret (Silva). Donations in memory of Betty Lou can be made to the preschool at the United Methodist Church in Garner N.C. Select the Giving Type "Other" (not "Tithe") and in the Memo field enter "Preschool Only."

Memorial arrangements will be made at a later date.


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 19 to Aug. 23, 2020.
