Elizabeth "Bette" A. Lapierre
Greenfield - Elizabeth "Bette" A. (Kleczka) Lapierre, 88, of Freeman Drive died Monday, June 17, 2019 at home. She was born in Worcester on December 14, 1930, the daughter of Anthony and Lucille (Swift) Kleczka. She was a graduate of South High School in Worcester and continued her education at Memorial Hospital School of Nursing in Worcester. She was a surgical nurse at Memorial Hospital where she ran a surgical suite. After moving to Greenfield, Bette worked at the Poet's Seat Health Care Center in Greenfield for over thirty years, rising eventually to the position of Director.
She was a communicant of Blessed Sacrament Church in Greenfield.
Bette loved being outdoors whether it be tending to her flowers and vegetables gardens, playing with the next door dog, Simon or sitting on her back porch watching the birds. Bette knit and crocheted many beautiful afghans, sweaters, mittens for all of her nieces and nephews and also for the mitten tree at church. Bette also crocheted many baby blankets that have migrated with the owners to many different states and countries. Bette loved going to Cape Cod and spending time at the beach with her daughter and sister-in-law as well as traveling to different areas of the country and enjoying different architecture, gardens and national parks.
Among her survivors, Bette leaves a daughter, Lynne Lapierre, PHD of Nashville, TN; a sister in law, Theresa Ceppi of Rochdale, MA; and several nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her husband, Norman P. Lapierre, a sister, Barbara Migliozzi and a brother, Donald Kleczka.
A Liturgy of Christian Burial will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Blessed Sacrament Chruch, 221 Federal Street, Greenfield with the Rev. Timothy Campoli officiating. Burial will be held at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Webster, MA at a later date.
Calling hours will be held Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 4:00 PM to 7:00 PM at the Kostanski Funeral Home, 220 Federal St., Greenfield.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Dakin Humane Society, 163 Montague Road, Leverett, MA 01054.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 18 to June 19, 2019