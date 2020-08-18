1/1
Elizabeth "Betty" LeBlanc
1930 - 2020
Elizabeth "Betty" (Farrow) LeBlanc, 90

BOLTON - Elizabeth "Betty" (Farrow) LeBlanc, 90, died Sunday, August 16, 2020, in her home, surrounded by her loved ones, after a period of declining health.

She leaves two daughters: Linda E. Smith, and her fiancé, Arthur Leslie, of Douglas, and Sheila A. Dilling, of Leominster, formerly of Bolton; a sister, Dorothy Farrow, of Marlborough; three grandchildren: Sheila Marie Dilling, Roy Dilling IV, and Stephanie Polack; two great-grandchildren, Khloe and Evangeline; her former son-in-law, Paul Smith, of Holden; close friends, whom she considered family, Colonel Gerald D. Sullivan, Jr., USAF (Ret.), and his wife, Theresa R. Spain, of OH; and dear friend, Paul Tontini, of Leominster. One sister, Winona Farrow, predeceased her.

Betty was born in Lancaster, and raised in Bolton, daughter of Henry J. and Marion Etta (Biathrow) Farrow, and was a life-long resident, until relocating to Leominster in 2016, to live with her daughter, Sheila. She was a graduate of Hudson High School.

For ten years until retirement, she worked as a Clean Room Supervisor at Nypro, Inc., Clinton. Previously, she had been employed at the former Van Brode Milling Co., Clinton, and as a telephone switchboard operator in Bolton.

A former member of St. Francis Xavier Church/Holy Trinity Parish, Bolton, she was also a former member and volunteer greeter at the Bolton Senior Center. She enjoyed horse racing, word searches, watching Wheel of Fortune, people-watching, and was a true people-person, who loved babies.

Betty's relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Thursday, August 20, 2020, from 5:00-7:00 p.m. in the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton. A funeral service will immediately follow, at 7:00 p.m. In accordance with current guidelines, the use of face masks, and the practice of social distancing, will be required. Burial in South Cemetery, Bolton, will be private. In lieu of flowers, it was Betty's suggestion that memorial donations be made to the Friends of Bolton Seniors, Inc. P.O. Box 607, Bolton, MA 01740.

www.mcnallywatson.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 18 to Aug. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
20
Calling hours
05:00 - 07:00 PM
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
AUG
20
Funeral service
07:00 PM
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
McNally & Watson Funeral & Cremation Service
304 Church Street
Clinton, MA 01510
(978) 365-3144
