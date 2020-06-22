Elizabeth Rose Malouin



Sturbridge - Elizabeth Rose Malouin of Sturbridge entered eternal life on Wednesday, June 17, 2020 in her home surrounded by her family.



She leaves one son, Christopher L. Carlson of Webster; two daughters, Renee' M. Carlson of Cherry Valley and Nicole L. Carlson of Westminster, a brother James Malouin of Charlton, and a sister Annette Malouin of New Port Richey, FL. She also leaves three grandchildren, Corey Robbins, Nathaniel Berthiaume and Annalisa Hair. She was predeceased by a daughter Liisa A. Carlson and a brother Larry Malouin.



Elizabeth (Betty, Liz) graduated from Charlton High School in 1971. She studied at David Hale Fanning, graduating in 1973 with her L.P.N.



Elizabeth later received her Electronic Engineering Degree in 1993 followed by her Human Service Degree in 1999 from Quinsigamond Community College.



She worked many years at Harrington Hospital in Southbridge, Ma and recently was working as a Substance Abuse Councilor at Spectrum Health Services in Westboro, Ma.



Elizabeth truly lived her life to the very fullest, from riding her Harley, cruising around in her "Z" and enjoying every moment with her children, grandchildren and very best friends. You would often find her jamming with her earbuds in or blasting her favorite TuPac & other misc. old school tunes at home while sitting on her front steps feeding all of her little animal friends.



She was a lover of the beach, gardening and cooking. Some her best meals and desserts were from scratch, the best meals included fresh herbs from her garden.



She had an uncanny ability to reach people in a deep positive way, while also telling people where to go and how to get there.



Her laughter was contagious and her smile was beautiful.



Those lives who Elizabeth touched are welcome to join her family at a later date for a celebration of life to reminisce, grieve and party like she would want everyone to.



The family of Elizabeth would like to thank the Cancer Wellness Center of Southbridge in addition to the efforts of Dr. Chris Seidler and Dr. Fitzgerald. The 8 North unit at UMASS had made some of her last days the most comfortable.



In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Elder Services of Worcester, Inc. or Alyssa's Place of Gardner, Ma.





