|
|
Elizabeth M. (Matthew) Marshall, 105
Sterling, MA/Ft. Lauderdale, FL - Elizabeth M. (Matthew) Marshall, 105, died peacefully on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 at Life Care Center, Leominster. She was born in Glasgow, Scotland, the daughter of James and Jennie (Barrowman) Matthews and came to America the same year.
Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Andrew G. Marshall in 1984. She is survived by her son, Alan G. Marshall and his wife, Barbara of Sterling; four grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and friends. She was also predeceased by her daughter, Sandra Mallett in 2013; her brother, Andrew Matthew; her sister, Mary L. Hammarlof; and her grandson Edmund Mallett, III.
Elizabeth graduated from Commerce High School and went on to work as a Policy Writer for Worcester Mutual Insurance Co. for many years. After retirement, she enjoyed volunteering at UMass Memorial Medical Center, Mechanics Hall and the Holden Senior Center. She spent her later years with friends at the Sterling Senior Center. Above all she cherished her family.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at the Leominster Life Care Center.
Relatives and friends are invited to gather with the Marshall family from 12 to 1 pm followed by a Memorial Service at 1 pm on Friday, June 14, 2019 at Miles-Sterling Funeral Home and Tribute Center. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park, 216 Richard's Ave., Paxton. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Heiffer International, 1 World Avenue, Little Rock, AR 72202. To share a memory or offer a condolence visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 8 to June 9, 2019