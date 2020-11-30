Elizabeth ("Betty") S. Miller, 92



Farmington, ME - Elizabeth ("Betty") S. Miller, age 92, entered her heavenly home on November 25, 2020, at Woodlands Senior Living in Farmington, ME. Betty was born in Jamaica Plain, MA, on July 21, 1928, the only child of Frederick A. and Miriam G. (Cobb) Schoenherr. She grew up in Milton, MA, and spent summers at her parents' vacation home in West Harwich, MA.



After graduating from Bates College in Lewiston, ME, Betty accepted a junior high teaching position in Norton, MA, where she met her future husband, Burnham ("Burnie") P. Miller, who passed away in 2013. Both Burnie and Betty spent their lives dedicated to promoting education. Betty taught at junior high schools in Auburn, MA, and Northbridge, MA, before taking an interim leave to have children. Later she earned a certificate in special education and ended her teaching career at Blackstone Valley Regional Vocational Technical High School in a position that she loved. During their retirement, Burnie and Betty left their Whitinsville, MA, home of 53 years and moved to Heatherwood in Yarmouth Port, MA.



Betty was a woman who passionately pursued activities including traveling, researching, writing, reading, painting, quilting, crafting, socializing, and playing her Lowry organ. She authored the book AMONG HILLS AND VALES which detailed the history of the town of Northbridge, MA. She also wrote a food column for the Blackstone Valley Tribune entitled "The Mixing Bowl" for 16 years.



Faith played an important role in Betty's life. She was an active member in each church to which she belonged and, along with Burnie, encouraged her children to demonstrate their faith through actions.



Betty is survived by two children, Judy (and Russ) Whittaker of North Port, FL, and Don (and Debra) Miller of Wilton, ME. She leaves behind two much-loved granddaughters, Courtney E. Miller (and fiancé, E Petrakis) of Los Angeles, CA, and Chelsea A. (and Nate) Eckman of Hopkinton, MA. Betty is also survived by one cousin, Sally (Cobb) Watson, of Concord, MA, and five nieces. Betty was predeceased by a full-term stillborn son.



A memorial service will be held at a date to be determined at Ancient Cemetery in Yarmouth Port, MA. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Northbridge Senior Center of Northbridge, MA, or to the First Congregational Church of Yarmouth in Yarmouth Port, MA.





