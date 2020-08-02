Elizabeth O'Donnell, 88



WORCESTER - Elizabeth T. (Galvich) O'Donnell, 88, formerly of Cedar St. in Worcester, died Wednesday, July 29, 2020 at the Jewish Healthcare Center.



Betty's husband, Bernard J. O'Donnell, passed away in 1965.



She leaves many nieces and nephews including Tammy Kallio who helped Betty in countless ways in recent years.



Betty was born in Worcester, daughter of the late William and Anna B. (Ridick) Galvich. She was also predeceased by five sisters, Nell Mitchell, Ann Whitticom, Rita E. Miner, Dorothy A. Vaicilionis, and Barbara E. Galvich; and two brothers, William J. and John Galvich.



Betty worked for many years as a secretary in the Worcester office of the John Hancock Insurance Co. Later, she worked for the Massachusetts State Lottery, before retiring.



Betty was an active member of the Lithuanian Charitable Maironis Park Society for many years. Betty loved spending the holidays with her family. She hosted Christmas Eve dinner for many years.



Betty enjoyed travelling. Among her favorite destinations were Italy and the Greek Islands. She made several trips to Bermuda and Hilton Head Island in South Carolina.



Calling hours are Monday, August 3, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Athy Memorial Home, 111 Lancaster St., Worcester. The funeral will be Tuesday, August 4, from the funeral home with a Mass at 10 a.m. in St. John's Church, 40 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will follow in St. John's Cemetery, Worcester.



Please omit flowers. Donations may be made to St. John's Church Food for the Poor., 40 Temple St., Worcester, 01604.





