Elizabeth C. Paul 75
Worcester - Elizabeth Catherine (Power) Paul, 75 of Worcester passed away Thursday, April 30, 2020 at the Holy Trinity Rehabilitation facility.
Elizabeth was born in Worcester, the daughter of John and Bella (Cormier) Power and has lived in Worcester all her life. Elizabeth worked as a Nurse Aide many years for various Hospitals and nursing facilities throughout the area.
She is survived by her two children, Christopher Paul, Janeen Cormier and her husband James all of Worcester: Nieces nephews and extended family members. A brother, John Power and three sisters, Mary Patriarca, Sheila Power and Beverly Eluziario predeceased her.
Due to current COVID conditions, funeral services will be held Sunday, May 3rd at 4 pm. Live streaming can be accessed by going to www.mercadantefuneral.com and click on live services at top. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 1 to May 2, 2020