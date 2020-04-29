|
|
Elizabeth "Betty" Pielocik
LAKELAND, FL - Elizabeth "Betty" Pielocik died Saturday April 25, 2020 at Scott Lake Health and Rehabilitation, Lakeland FL. Her loving husband was at her side.
She is the beloved daughter of the late Raymond J Reardon, Sr. and Elizabeth (Johnson) Reardon of Clinton, MA.
She is survived by her loving husband of 70 years, Boleslaus "Bill" Pielocik, of Lakeland, FL , formerly of Clinton MA, her sons, Mark Pielocik of Franklin, MA and Gary Pielocik and his wife Trina of Blackstone, MA, her daughter-in-law, Carol Pielocik Lakeland, FL, former of Clinton, MA. Her son, William "Bill" Pielocik, daughter, Leslie Hopper, and daughter-in-law, Elizabeth "Betsy" Pielocik predeceased her. She has 2 grandsons, Shane Pielocik and Benjamin Pielocik. She also has 1 granddaughter, Paige Pielocik. She is also survived by her brother, Raymond "Bud" Reardon of Berlin, MA and many nieces and nephews.
Elizabeth was born in Clinton MA on April 14, 1929. She just celebrated her 91st birthday. She retired from Shatraw's Insurance Agency and moved with her husband to Lakeland, FL in 1990. During her lifetime she enjoyed hiking, traveling, going on cruises, the gym, water aerobics and collecting light house replicas. She loved the color Mauve and she liked to sing and rock on with Bob Seger's song, Old Time Rock 'N' Roll. Her family was her pride and joy.
A mass will be held at the Resurrection Catholic Church at a later date.
Memorial Donations maybe made in Memory of Elizabeth Pielocik to the , P.O. Box 13600, Tampa, FL 33681-3600.
If you would like to share a memory, please visit her guest book at Gentry-Morrison.com/obituary
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 29 to May 3, 2020