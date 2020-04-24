Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Elizabeth (Lloyd) Rheaume


1948 - 2020
Elizabeth (Lloyd) Rheaume Obituary
Elizabeth L. (Lloyd) Rheaume, 71

Worcester - Elizabeth L. (Lloyd) Rheaume, 71, of Worcester passed away peacefully in her home on April 15th with her family by her side.

Mrs. Rheaume is survived by her husband of 53 years Paul R. Rheaume; a son, Russell S. Rheaume and his wife, Tina of Tolland, CT; a sister, Heidi Rocheleau of Boylston; 3 grandchildren, Bryan, Shane and his wife, Bianca and Shawn as well as many nephews and nieces including Crystal Lloyd who lived with Elizabeth for a period of time. Elizabeth was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Arthur and Dorothy (Zumphe) Lloyd and is also predeceased by a son, Scott Rheaume and two brothers, Arthur Mike Lloyd and Thomas James Lloyd.

Mrs. Rheaume worked for many years as a machine operator for the Unican Plastics Company in Shrewsbury. She enjoyed knitting and crocheting but she truly was the happiest when she was with her grandchildren, especially when she was fortunate enough to babysit them.

Due to the current restrictions in place because of the Covid-19 pandemic the family will be having a service to celebrate Elizabeth's life at a later date. Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester is assisting the family with arrangements.

Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020
